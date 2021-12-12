They criticize the passage of Adamari López in the Miss Universe 2021 and say ugly things to her, but her fans do not let her perish

Adamari López is living an excellent moment in her professional life. The Telemundo star caresses the honeys of success on his digital platforms: Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Millions of followers are watching every step you take, both professionally and personally.

In the professional field, she remains one of the main conductors of Hoy Día. But she also made her debut as a judge in the program “Así se Baila” and today she is a jury in the most important beauty pageant in the world: the Miss Universe 2021. A lot is being said about her passage in this edition, from the fact that it is a pride to see her there representing the Latino community, until she does not necessarily know what to do there or that she does not have enough credentials to act as a judge in a beauty pageant.

On the Instagram page they are congratulating and attacking her, almost equally. But what does she know about Miss Universe? Well, I don’t know anything anyway ”, several commented. While others are pointing out her for having worn a dress that exposed the sagging of her belly.

And it is that now that she is thinner, in effect, the skin of her belly does not look smooth. Marks of weight loss are obvious. “The waist is flaccid,” some pointed out. And they comment that it was not necessary for it to be exposed in that way. Others claim that around Adamari’s waist there is a transparent cloth that has wrinkled and that left that vision on his skin. While others defend it tooth and nail ensuring that it looks beautiful, be that as it may.

