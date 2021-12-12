They demand more resources for the fund for excluded workers

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of New York City demanding the allocation of resources that allow them to survive.

Many of them immigrant workers, such as Armando Maravilla, who has lived in the city for more than 20 years and has been fighting since the beginning of the pandemic: “I lost my job because we were left without work, thanks to some savings that I had, I was able to survive “.

Eleazar Campos, a saleswoman, comments that she and her family have also struggled: “Well, my family has been affected a lot. My son-in-law has been unemployed and has been working but they have not been paying.”

Today, all of these workers facing similar circumstances gathered in Bryant Park and marched to the Governor’s office.

They demand that the administration add $ 3 billion to the fund for excluded workers.

The state senator, Jéssica Ramos, was present at the protest: “This harvest is ours. We saw in the first version of this fund that 99% of those approved have paid their taxes in the last three years. That means that this Silver is already ours. We put that money there. “

Ramos and Assemblywoman Karines Reyes joined workers in requesting the additional funds.

The excluded workers fund is to help New Yorkers who were unable to receive help during the pandemic such as unemployment insurance and stimulus checks.

Originally, the fund had $ 2 billion, but the need was so great that it was exhausted. Many of those workers asked for help, but could not get it because there is no more money.

“We are still out of work. Yes, then this fund can help us to meet our needs,” says a participant.

The protesters brought a petition to Governor Hochul, hoping that elected officials will work to provide the help they say they deserve.

According to Assemblywoman Reyes: “We want our Governor not only to feel the warmth of our people and our traditions, but to feel the labor power of New York State. We want her to see that we are not left out.”