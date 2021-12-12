They deny the death of Vicente Fernández | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Given the numerous rumors about the death of ‘Charro de Huentitán’, Vicente Fernández, personalities of the environment have denial this adverse situation.

The journalist Flor Rubio contacted Vicente Fernández Jr., who told her that despite the fact that her father stays in delicate condition, stays alive.

!@FLOR_RUBIO He has just talked to Vicente Fernández Jr. and confirms that his father, Don Vicente Fernández, is still alive and asks to ignore the rumors that spread on social networks! #VLA pic.twitter.com/BMAxId0Enm – Come Joy (@VengaLaAlegria)

Faced with the rumors, they ask the fans not to believe or replicate the rumors about the death of Vicente Fernández, Well, they hurt the family.

For his part, the presenter and record producer José Francisco Garza Ortiz, known as ‘Pepe Garza’ He published on his Twitter account that he spoke with Vicente’s son and confirmed that he was still alive.

I spoke with Vicente Fernández Junior. He informs me that Don Vicente is still with us. – Pepe Garza-Duron (@pepegarza)

Health condition

For a few months Vicente Fernández had to be hospitalized and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré, since then he has been in constant medical attention, although a couple of weeks ago would have presented improvement apparently has had a relapse that has worried his family.

Through the Instagram of “El Charro de Huentitán” it was announced that his health is serious and that in the last 12 hours presented a deterioration, so new measures had to be established.

The singer has presented greater inflammation of his lower respiratory tract and there has been an increase in respiratory support, they had to sedate him to keep him in a “comfort” zone.

However, what has worried each of his fans, It was that the situation is critical, so even his relatives have asked a lot of prayer for the health of the renowned singer.