They filter intimate VIDEO of Eduin Caz being UNFAITHFUL to his wife Daisy Anahy

Grupo firma has established itself as one of the most popular groups in Mexico, which is why it is constantly on everyone’s lips due to the recent musical successes they have released but is now in the midst of controversy after they leaked video intimate of his vocalist Eduin caz being unfaithful to your wife Daisy anahy.

Caz, became a trend in social networks after a woman from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, claimed to have maintained a relationship with the artist, despite the fact that he is married.

Related news

Through her TikTok account, the woman who identified herself as Stephanie Hernández, shared a video where he claimed he had an encounter with Eduin, but clarified that she did not know that he had a wife.

“In 2019, in the month of October, Grupo Firme came to my city and I, by that time, was already forming a friendship with one of the members, who, on the day of the concert, invited me to the after party. Already at the after-party, he approached me and began to talk to me … I had no idea that he was married, I only knew that he had a son … That night what happened happened and that’s all, “said the young.

In the video it supposedly appears Eduin sleeping in a bed with her, but despite Stephanie insisting that it is the singer, some users maintained their reservations about what was said. So far, the singer has not spoken about the allegations of having been unfaithful.