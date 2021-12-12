They reveal how were the last moments of the life of the actress Carmen Salinas

“I arrived and managed to see my mother still alive,” María Eugenia Placencia told a Mexican media outlet, adding that her mother suffered other complications on Thursday night.

María Eugenia Placencia Salinas, daughter of actress Carmen Salinas, who died on Thursday after being hospitalized for several weeks due to a brain hemorrhage, spoke about the last moments of her mother’s life.

María Eugenia, whom her mother called “Nena” and who showed unconditional love, spoke this Saturday morning with María Antonieta Collins and Raúl González, from Despierta América, to whom she told how the last meeting with her mother was.

“(I) went to see her at the hospital every day, I was hopeful (that she would recover) because she was breathing on her own, she had reflexes, and although her vision was vague and dilated, she opened her eyes,” she said in a telephone call that was broadcast in the air.

Carmelita’s daughter added that her mother had some complications Thursday night, and that her niece called her to ask her to go to the hospital because the 82-year-old actress had lowered her blood pressure.

“I arrived and saw my mother still alive and I spoke with her to tell her that she had to leave in peace and that she was going to meet with my little brother (Pedro) and my uncle Chato and not to worry about the people here, and Let her go quietly, ”she said in a broken voice.

María Eugenia also spoke about how she wants her mother to be remembered. “As a great woman, as a great artist, as a great friend, sister, grandmother and mother. Because I know that nobody is going to forget her and that they will always be remembering her in movies, soap operas, in programs, she will always be there, “he said.

Carmen Salinas is being veiled at the Gayosso de Félix Cuevas funeral home, in the Benito Juárez Delegation of Mexico City. Tomorrow she will be cremated and her ashes will be taken to the Spanish Pantheon, always in Mexico City, where the remains of her relatives and her son Pedro Plascencia are.

The news of Salinas’s death comes a few days after encouraging information about his health was known. The relatives of the Mexican actress revealed that the last CT scan performed by the doctors yielded good results, as the inflammation had decreased.