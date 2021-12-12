They reveal the reason why Brad Pitt has a hard time dating after his split with Angelina Jolie

From the moment Angelina filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, the actor’s life began to be different. To this day, after the divorce in 2019 there are 6 reasons that unite them: Knox and Vivienne, 13, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16. All children of the marriage that was one of those loved by fans and saddened when the separation was news.

The courts have both constantly, in search of the custody of the minors. This affects the minds, the personal plane and the careers of both, that although two years have passed, they are rearming their lives little by little. However, it is the protagonist of El Club de la Lucha, the one who is having the most trouble and the reason is simple: His figure that the ladies fall in love with, prevents him from rebuilding his love life.

For being so famous, having an enviable beauty and not being able to avoid being the subject of conversations at any moment, they make him prioritize Brad Pitt be focusing your strength entirely on your family, the philanthropic projects you carry out and your work.

The one who has no impediment and does not deprive herself of anything is Angelina Jolie, who has recently starred in many headlines due to an inexplicable relationship she has with singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (The Weeknd). This relationship is still in the dark and we need to know more information.

What they could not escape from is the paparazzi, who saw the 31-year-old Canadian singer and the ex-wife of Brad Pitt together in a luxurious Italian restaurant in Los Angeles and although they arrived separately, after two and a half hours in the place they left together in his car bound for his mansion in Bel-Air.