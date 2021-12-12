This is how Adamari López prepares to be a judge of Miss Universe 2021: VIDEO

Adamari Lopez She continues to triumph in 2021, which has been a great year for her not only because of the great changes she has made, but also professionally.

Despite being a few days away from “today“, the driver prepares for a new opportunity that will be very important in your career.

Is about Miss Universe 2021 where it will function as jury at the beauty pageant from Eilat, Israel.

“I feel very fortunate that the Miss Universe organization gives me the opportunity together with Telemundo to be in this 70th edition of Miss Universe as a jury … Very happy and very excited to represent Latinos,” said the actress.

IG @adamarilopez

Faced with this great news, the Puerto Rican has shared with us How is it prepared Given this enormous opportunity that will be held this coming Sunday.

Ada boasted through her Instagram account how excited she is after being selected as a judge, so she showed an incredible outfit.

IG @adamarilopez

Her look consists of two pieces, a top with the colors red, pink and blue that reveals part of her steel abdomen and a long skirt.

In addition, she shared a video in which she shows how she goes from looking without makeup to an incredible look in which she boasts an incredible black dress with a v-cut and a fairly deep neckline.

Without a doubt, the actress will triumph from the beauty pageant where she represents Latinos.

amv