This is how Rio is today, J Balvin’s baby

J Balvin She’s in her best moment. In addition to succeeding in different countries with each musical theme he releases, he is also enjoying the love of his partner and his new side: being the father of the little one River.

Since he released the news that he was expecting a son along with Valentina Ferrer, his fans were eager to discover what the singer was going to be like as a father and what the little one was going to be like. Will it be more like him or his mother?

The truth is that, without a doubt, the interpreter is very happy for the great moment he is living. In addition to being surrounded by great triumphs and moments in the music industry, he is also accompanied by his beautiful family.

On social media, J Balvin usually shares little news and details about his son river. However, he recently uploaded new images of the little boy to his Instagram, which drove his followers crazy.

Source: El Diario NY

The new images of Rio, the son of J Balvin

Since River came to the life of the singer, J Balvin showed that he is living a beautiful and unique moment. The singer is very close to his first-born son and is undoubtedly a very proud father.

It has been a while since your son came into the world. Therefore, the new images that the interpreter shared on social networks caused quite a stir. There, you can see that the little one is bigger and that he is fascinated with the artist.

In the photographs, J Balvin write beautiful comments to your child. In one of them he wrote “Rio you arrived at the best time” and in another “Going around the world with my best friend.” It should be noted that no image shows the boy’s face. He is always seen from behind, but there is no doubt that he is very happy.

Because the singer keeps his face private. son, many followers began to ask him why he made that decision. Bluntly, the interpreter revealed that he will show the boy’s face when Rio decides to do so.

In this way, the interpreter differs from many celebrities who do show the faces of their little ones. At the moment, both he and Valentina Ferrer prefer to share images where the child is on his back.

Although they usually share some moments with their son, the singer and his partner preferred to keep their life as a family private. However, they did reveal some details of what they are like as new parents. Such is so, that Valentina commented that J Balvin is super sweet and a good dad.

There is no doubt of the great love that the singer feels for River. The feelings are so great that he decided to translate them into a song. “As soon as he heard my baby’s heart for the first time, he said: ‘I have to make a song with my son’s heartbeat’ and wrote it crying,” commented Valentina Ferrer.

