This is how Rio is today, J Balvin’s baby

Admin 14 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 45 Views

J Balvin She’s in her best moment. In addition to succeeding in different countries with each musical theme he releases, he is also enjoying the love of his partner and his new side: being the father of the little one River.

Since he released the news that he was expecting a son along with Valentina Ferrer, his fans were eager to discover what the singer was going to be like as a father and what the little one was going to be like. Will it be more like him or his mother?

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

What did Resident give Bad Bunny?

The exponent of urban music René Pérez had a stellar appearance during the second concert …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved