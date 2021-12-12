This is how the export disaster goes through Cuban state companies

The increase in costs when executing exports, which end up paying the same producers, and the increase in service fees associated with the export operation, were among the problems pointed out by Cuban producers who export their products through state companies, in a meeting with heads of the relevant institutions, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca, and the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Ana Teresita González, according to a report from the official website Cubadebate.

The Cuban government authorized private producers to export, but they must do so through inefficient state companies.

Several producers complained about la overhandling of fresh produce high-density scanner in the Aerovaradero terminal, José Martí International Airport. This occurs because the equipment that provides this service in the export dispatch area does not have enough power. That means additional costs of packing material and labor force when having to disassemble and reassemble the pallets, as well as quality impairments.

“When the product reaches the customer with problems, that cost is paid by the producer, “said artisan Osmani Cordero., one of the first producers that began to export in the country.

However, this problem, detected during an international inspection, will not have a solution until next year.

The deputy director of Aerovaradero, Carmen Arias Suárez, explained that during one of the international inspections that the institution receives in the year, X-ray equipment was found to be unsuitable for products such as pineapple. “This requires depalletizing and the products suffer.”

The official reported that the purchase of a larger X-ray equipment has already been requested, which should have entered at the end of 2021, and is now expected for next year. He did not clarify when in 2022 the team should arrive.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Tapia Fonseca said what was already obvious: that solutions must be found.

“It can’t be that when you get to Aerovaradero you have to depalletize everything. Aerovaradero has to sit down with the producers and analyze product by product what is needed. The responsibility of the parties must be made clear. Let everyone assume their responsibility. The producer is there to produce, “he declared.

Cordero also referred to the need to work with the chain and mentioned problems in signing the contract with state export companies what caused this year serious limitations on the export of products such as avocado.

“The one who suffers in the end is the avocado and the peasant“, he stressed.

In this regard, Tapia Fonseca said that it is necessary to evaluate where the problems are in that chain.

“Each of the producers must have a lawyer and that each one assumes responsibility, as well as those who do not comply. Several companies participate in the contract, all three have to sit down at the time of the contract for this type of product that requires speed. You have to be agile. The contract must be clear about the time. You can not wait to agree three days before the avocado is, “he said.

In addition to the problems indicated, the national industry does not guarantee the containers and packaging necessary for export. There are also problems with sentinel traps, which must be purchased abroad in freely convertible currency.

During the meeting, which according to the note was held in the theater of the Ministry of Telecommunications, it was also known that, at the end of November, a total of 130 import contracts worth nearly two million dollars. Of these, 103 correspond to agricultural pesticides and one to herbicide, most of which are consignment merchandise.

About there are excessive delays releasing payments to consignment providers, causing deficiencies in provisioning. Producers do not see input demands satisfied and the assortments do not correspond to all your requests. The supply is unstable due to the deficit of raw materials in the merchandise of the national industry. In the case of direct importation of merchandise by the producer, prices rise because they are small quantities.

Despite all the difficulties exposed and to which The Cuban State does not provide a solution although it insists on being an intermediary in the export and import of Cuban producers, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment concluded the meeting by ratifying that exporting is a priority for the development of the country.