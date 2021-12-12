This is how the world reacts to the death of Vicente Fernández

Vicente Fernández, the Mexican charro and a legend, dies 3:28

(CNN Spanish) – Vicente Fernández, one of the main exponents of music in Mexico, died this Sunday in a hospital in Guadalajara, according to a publication on his verified Instagram account. The “Charro” from Mexico was 81 years old.

Before the news, several celebrities and leaders dedicated a few words to Fernández on their social networks.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, wrote on his Twitter account: “I convey my condolences to family, friends and millions of admirers of Vicente Fernández, a symbol of the ranchera song of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and in the Foreign”.

Singer Alejandro Sanz wrote that it was a “sad day.” “The history of Mexican music will always bear your name, Vicente, my friend, you are and will be THE KING forever.”

For his part, the artist Ricardo Montaner said that “Don Vicente Fernández has left for eternity, his infinite legacy will continue to ring in the hearts of millions. A kind and considerate man with his colleagues. Peace Don Vicente, peace to his beloved family.”

The actress Florinda Meza published a photo of Vicente Fernández and one of the Virgin of Guadalupe. “May the Virgin receive him and take him to heaven. Rest in peace, Vicente Fernández,” he wrote.

Argentine singer Enrique Bunbury published a photo of Vicente Fernández with the message: “Thank you for everything! Thank you for so much!”

“Sad news, this day #VicenteFernandez leaves us,” wrote entertainment journalist Paty Chapoy on her Twitter account.

The Foreign Minister of Mexico sent his “deepest condolences” to Vicente Fernández’s family, brothers and friends, whom he described as “a great figure in Mexican music and an enormous contemporary personality.”

The governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, shared that “Jalisco and Mexico are in mourning. The legend that with his talent gave voice to the feelings of millions around the world leaves us as one of the greatest icons of music and Mexicanity. RIP Vicente Fernández, our Charro de Huentitán. We will not stop clapping. “

The Jalisco government account assured that the state “dismisses one of its favorite sons, Vicente Fernández, full of gratitude. Every emotion that you gave us with your songs will remain in the heart of this land for which you were and will be the king. Until forever.”

The head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sehinbaum, mentioned that Vicente Fernández’s “unique voice and songs” are a musical legacy for popular culture. My condolences to his family, friends and followers. May he rest in peace. ” .

Iván Duque, president of Colombia, pointed out that “the art and music of Latin America are in mourning. Vicente Fernández was a true genius of the folklore and music of our region. His departure hurts us and his legacy will be alive forever.”

The former president of Colombia Álvaro Uribe recalled them with this phrase: