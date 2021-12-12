This is Thalía’s luxurious mansion in Miami

Thalía has become one of the most important Latin singers, which has led her to have a considerable fortune, which increased when she married producer Tommy Mottola, so they both have several properties, especially the one that most calls the attention is the mansion they have in Miami.

Next, we show you a bit of the singer’s lifestyle and what this property is like on the inside.

Thalía boasts her mansion on social networks

Through her social networks, the singer has shown some aspects of her home.

One of his favorite places is his swimming pool, as it is where he spends more time enjoying his free moments.

The actress also loves working in her own space, as she feels more comfortable.

It also has a table overlooking the garden, where you sometimes enjoy your favorite dishes.

Where is the property located?

Thalia and Tommy’s home is located in the Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club in Surfside, Miami.

There are more than four thousand feet that make up the property.

In addition, the decoration stands out with a classic style and with huge windows, which help the light to enter.

According to information from “Heraldo de México”, the couple decided to quarantine in this place, due to all the comforts provided.

In the photographs published by the aforementioned medium, we can see all the luxury finishes that the mansion has.

Thalia’s Mansion Photo: Heraldodemexico.com

The huge closet that the singer has stands out, because let’s remember that she is a big fan of fashion, so it is very important that she has a space for all her clothes.

Another aspect that draws attention is the furniture, as they are of a high quality.

The patio is one of the artist’s favorite places, since she usually relaxes in this place.

