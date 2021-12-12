this is the fascinating experiment that you can see on YouTube

The thing is to throw imagination. go figure an army of thousands of chess Grandmasters, from entire hordes of Magnus Carlsen, Bobby Fischer, Garry Kasparov or Robert Fischer, to name just a few. Now imagine that they beat each other on an infinite number of boards with an equally infinite arsenal of pieces. Delusional, right? Well, in an even crazier exercise of imagination, suppose that in battle there are better players than even the best of the Grand Masters, mechanical intelligences capable of beating José Raúl Capablanca himself.

Before you or me, a similar theoretical exercise was done by Lex Fridman, a researcher specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) working on autonomous vehicles, human-robot interaction, and machine learning at MIT. Drawing on his extensive baggage, however, Fridman did much more than imagine: programmed two AI engines and put them to play chess with unlimited pieces and a board. To make matters worse, he made a short video with the result: a piece that does not last three minutes, but in which he explains and shows exactly its development.

The surprising content is posted on his YouTube account.

A game at the height of the Great Masters

In addition to showing the plays, Fridman explains the process and how he devised it. “This is a chess game with Artificial Intelligence engines, each of which is far better at playing than any human being on Earth. The question I had is: What happens when you let these machines fight on an infinite chess board with infinite pieces? ”, The video starts, in which the researcher explains some of the technical details: each move is calculated for sets of 8×8 squares with its own two kings – one for White, one for Black -, boards that in turn form a subset in a larger game. When checkmated and a king is eliminated, the loose pieces “advance in search of another victim.”

In the video, Fridman shows an example of approximately 6,000 squares. At the bottom of the screen is included the counter with the number of kings beaten and victories. As if the approach was not delusional enough, its creator has decided that, as a starting point, the games take intermediate positions of some 30,000 “clashes” of Grand Masters.

For his experiment, Fridman made use of two Stockfish 14. As detailed by Stockfish Chess on its website, the tool is a “powerful open source chess engine” that has managed to excel in competitions in its category on several occasions. “In the run-up to this release, Stockfish convincingly won several chess engine tournaments, including the TCEC 21 superfinal, the TCEC 9 Cup, and the Computer Chess Championship for Fischer Random Chess (Chess960). In the last tournament, Stockfish it was undefeated in 599 of the 600 games played “, highlight the developers in the post in which they announce their latest version.

With Fridman’s point, the video he generates is also almost poetic.