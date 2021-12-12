This is the highest-paying specialty in computing right now:

Develop systems in blockchain technology and support the smart contracts o Smart contracts is one of the highest paid specialties within the IT sector, but there are not enough specialists within the sector.

More and more companies, public bodies and organizations that are opening lines of research and developments in Blockchain systems, using Smart contracts, and as they appear more industrial profits more emerge that have yet to be discovered.

Smart contracts specialists do not leave universities

To be programmer and have experience in Blockchain specialized in smart contracts, it implies higher salaries, since there are few specialists who carry out this work.

Programmers who have been using cryptographic methods applied to blockchain technology and those who have participated in the development of Smart contracts have seen their salaries increase, their job offers multiplying and very little job competition.

Blockchain technology is so recent that universities have not added this specialty in their teaching plans, for this reason, companies look for blockchain technology developers in those independent programmers.

Skills to program Smart contracts

Blockchain programming, and more specifically the development of Smart contract, you need to know a series of computer basics to be able to develop the code.

Ethereum uses the languages ​​of C ++ and Python programming. Other languages ​​that are used in blockchain are Java, NodeJS and C #. All these programming languages ​​are essential to develop any project in the technological and non-exclusive industry of Blockchain technology.

To be a Smart Contract programmer, you must learn the basic computer and programming skills, focus on understanding cybersecurity, understand HTML5, CSS3, Javascript and compiling applications, learn the operation of blockchain technology, etc.

As the interest of the financial sector in creating projects based on Smart contracts increases, so does the demand for professionals with the skills to develop their projects.

Smart contracts cover different aspects of how advanced math Y cryptography or knowledge of the operation of the game theory, peer to peer networks and how does the Smart contracts, but also the creation of networked ecosystems.

What is the salary of Smart contract programmers?

The average salary of a smart contract programmer is between 125,000 and 175,000 US dollars per year. The high salaries of these types of programmers are the result of desired skill sets that are relatively rare and specialized.

Smart contract programmers are supposed to know the most popular programming languages, are flexible, have curiosity about technology, etc. Ethereum programmers do not need to have advanced knowledge of cryptography or the algorithms to build blockchain-based applications.

Ethereum is Open Source and has automated much of your work. Ethereum is a public and distributed network. But the ownership of the cryptocurrency is not tracked, it runs the code behind the decentralized application.

The Smart contract programmer is not considered as a separate job to the blockchain technology programmer, but rather as a skill. That is why the most popular salary and recruiting services do not offer information on median salaries.

Cryptocurrency Jobs shares an average Solidity developer salary in the United States, which is related to the Ethereum developer salary (Smart contracts) and stands at US $ 127,500 by year.

The best way to get a reliable idea of ​​how much smart contract developers are making is to check the independent markets.

Image | Stock Catalog