This is what is known about his fortune

Vicente Fernández was one of the most important singers in Mexico and his musical legacy has also penetrated many Spanish-speaking countries. With a trajectory of more than four decades, his music has transcended generations and until the end of his life, it has followed – and will continue – generating large profits. In this sense, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website, a portal that publishes information on the net worth of personalities, “El charro de Huentitán Fernández” left a millionaire fortune of 25 million dollars.

© GettyImages Vicente Fernández died this December 12 at the age of 81





This amount does not include the singer’s earnings from royalties and endorsements. It has been known for a long time that, before his gradual deterioration in health that ended with his death on December 12, 2021, Don Chente would have already left his inheritance ready in order to remove concerns from his family.





“I am a cautious man. Everything I have belongs to my children and my grandchildren, and I left a small part for my wife and me, so that I don’t have to ask them when I am missing. If my wife leaves first, with that money I won’t have to ask anyone for anything. I am a man who thinks now and in the future ”, he once expressed.

© GettyImages One of his last stage appearances was at the 2019 Lartin Grammys.





His primary concern was not to leave his wife, Mrs. Cuquita, and of course his three children financially destitute (Vicente Jr, Alexander Y Gerardo) and of course their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The percentage he would receive is unknown for sure Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, his wife, and the amount that will correspond to his children with everything and their extensive descendants. However, according to the Argentine writer Olga wornat, who published the book “The Last King”, points out that the singer’s money will be in charge of Gerardo Fernandez, the second son of the late singer.

Your properties and what your fortune includes

Among its properties stands out the ranch “Los Tres Portillos”, located in Chapala (Jalisco), within which the singer built the entertainment center “Arena VFG” with capacity for 10,000 attendees.

Thanks to this venue, “El Chente” formed an alliance with a leading company in the entertainment market, which led to the birth of “Ocesa Jalisco”.

© Custom His popular ranch Los 3 potrillos located in Jalisco





In 2015, Grupo Fernández (the corporate property of the late singer’s family) and Universal Music joined forces through the creation of “Infinity”, an artist booking and development platform that started operations with the Spanish singer. David Bisbal.

In addition to this, the man from Jalisco has in partnership with his son Alejandro, an air taxi company “El Caminante”, dedicated to the rental of Learjets 45 aircraft, whose main clients are artists.