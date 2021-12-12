This was the last Vicente Fernández concert; Was he saying goodbye?

Vicente Fernández is one of the great voices in the history of Mexico, a situation that demonstrated in 2019 when he returned from retirement to go back on stage at the Grammys to perform some of his greatest hits at the most important Latin party in the world of music. The pleasant surprise was that the “Charro de Huentitán” showed that his voice was still intact.

The Guadalajara-born would take over the stage in Las Vegas to perform “Volver, Volver”, But to the surprise of many, he did it as if it were 1972, the year in which the single that led him to world fame was released, but unlike that year, now he did it in the company of his son Alejandro and his grandson Alex.

After performing the single as a family, singers such as Juanes, Yatra, Alejandro Sanz and many more rose from their seats to applaud. Don Vicente who at the age of 79 showed that his voice was perfect by sustaining the high notes and show your characteristic vocal power.

Three generations

In addition to being able to enjoy Chente once more on stage, fans of Mexican music and especially of the Fernández dynasty, found in this last presentation a unique moment, since for the first time they they had gathered three generations on stage to raise the name of Mexico and ranchera music.

The MGM Grand in Las Vegas was the place chosen by the Fernández Dynasty to meet for the first time on the stage. At first it seemed that each one was going to interpret their songs, but the great surprise for everyone at home and at the awards was that they ended up joining their voices to raise the feelings of all those present.

Alex performed “I will love you”, who at the end of his presentation would leave the stage to give space to his father, who would delight the nominees and guests with “gentleman”. In the end it would come Vicente to sing “The defeat”. In the end the three got together to give the moment of the night by singing together “Return, return.”

