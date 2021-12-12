Tiago Volpi hopes to return to Querétaro; presented to the reinforcements

Editorial Mediotiempo

Tiago Volpi Return to Queretaro to participate in the presentation of the reinforcements of the Gallos for the Clausura 2022, although he did it between nostalgia and without closing the door to a possible return.

After finishing his participation with Sao Paulo in the current season of Brasileirao, the goalkeeper stepped on the Corregidora stadium court again in the company of his wife, who shed some tears prey to the memories.

Although he has a contract until 2023 with the Brazilian giant, Volpi did not rule out the possibility of returning to Mexico, since it is a country that misses “a lot”, in which he managed to establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers.

“God willing, I think it may be possible (to go back to Gallos Blancos), because I have a lot of affection, a lot of admiration and a lot of respect, a lot of love for the shirt. If there is a possibility in the future, It would be an honor for me to wear the Gallos shirt again. If there is the possibility of going back one day, do it and do my best ”, he commented.

Roosters added players

The Queretaro team presented the new players with whom it will try to return to the Liguilla the following semester: Angel Sepúlveda, Fidel Martinez, Jonathan Gonzalez, Carlos Zamora, Juan Romagnoli Y Jesus Godinez.