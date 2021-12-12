Today we remember those occasions when Carmen Salinas did not remain silent and gave us phrases to remember

Carmen Salinas placeholder image died during the early morning hours. He was 82 years old. After several weeks in intensive care after a surprise stroke, the actress was unable to recover. Today we remember those occasions in which Carmen Salinas did not remain silent and with her particular humor and style, she gave phrases to remember.

“If you behave well with all people, life will go well for you, if you behave badly, life will go badly”, the actress advised the media during her passage through a red carpet.

“The double and effective tartar to the right and back with the finger on the trigger”, thus he showed his creativity in his statements.

Doña Carmen was also a defender of injustices, a clear example was when she advocated for Gloria Trevi’s mother, Gloria Ruiz, who had problems with the authorities when she sold her house. “He sold his house, he did not sell the castle of Chapultepec and those who grabbed it do not get so muddy“Said the actress.

The leading actress was always honest and responsible for her statements. “Neither will I swear by the living, nor by the dead, nor by the saints, nor by the devils, I know who I am, how I am and if I say something I hold it“.

She shared her experience after being a federal deputy for the Institutional Revolutionary Party in 2015. “You don’t know how sorry I am because you never leave people happy.”

“You don’t think they’re going to ask for permission to smoke it (marijuana), all the kids get into that dirt, I have it but for my rheumatism“, He expressed with humor before the request that the use of marijuana be legalized in Mexico.

The first actress also advised her followers to recognize the value of women during the inauguration of her boulevard in a town in Veracruz. “Do not do anything else one day a tribute to your wife, your girlfriend, your mother, your sisters, this is daily. Respect your loved one, your mother, always love her, respect her“.

Doña Carmen felt satisfied with her work and the effort she made to always fulfill the projects, so she stated during the tribute she received from “The Mexican Cinema Museum” for her 45-year film career, where the actress received an acknowledgment from the hands of Miguel Ángel Mancera. “(I take) the work that I have always done with great enthusiasm, with great affection and that I never complain that I am tired, that my knee hurts, although it does, but I hold on“.

