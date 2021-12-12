UFC 269: Julianna Pea surprises in Las Vegas and dethrones Amanda Nunes

The one of Venezuelan origin submitted in the second round with a kill

JUlianna Pea proved that Amanda Nunes is human, she took away her unbeatable champion status to take over the bantamweight belt in the co-feature contest at UFC 269.

The first round of the contest went to Amanda, He threw a couple of kicks to the left of Pea, who was not diminished in her actions, she was even dominated on the mat most of the time.

But nevertheless, for the second round it was a totally different story.

Pea stood in front of the Brazilian, went to the front and let her hands go, squeezed her mouth and although she had to absorb a lot of punishment, well His left eye was practically closed due to the punches he received in the cheekbone, I also managed to do the same.

Julianna’s jab was her main weapon, she went in again and again, embarrassed the Lioness, who was also knocked down and ah Pea beat her back, began to strangle her with the kill until Nunes gave up.

The Venezuelan thus gave her first defeat to the Brazilian since 2014, to become the fifth bantamweight champion in UFC history.

Nunes’s reign was 1981 days, he was only 19 days away from entering the club of two thousand, in which there are only George St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson and Anderson Silva.