US inflation hits 39-year high

12-month-to-November inflation in the United States was at a 39-year high, driven primarily by energy prices, a problem for President Joe Biden who is fighting for the approval of a millionaire package of social and environmental aid.

The price increase reached 6.8% last November compared to the same month of 2020, after marking 6.3% in October, according to the consumer price index (CPI) published on Friday by the Labor Department.

This is the highest level of inflation since 1982. AND Americans continue to pay for everything more expensive, from food to clothing, to cars, gasoline, electronics and airfare.

The president had announced last month that his “main priority” would be to reverse the inflationary trend.

Biden seeks to calm things down

Biden sought to reassure this Friday.

The evolution in the weeks that followed the survey to collect data on inflation last month shows that “the increase in prices and costs gives way,” the president said in a statement.

“The numbers confirm what every American family already knows: inflation is out of control under the leadership of the Democrats,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell reacted in another statement.

Like last month, strong consumer demand collided with supply problems linked to the pandemic, and energy prices rose the most in a year (+ 33.3%).

If more volatile items such as energy and food are excluded, core inflation is also important: 4.9%.

New car prices rose 11.1% and used car prices 31.4% last month.

Compared to the previous month, the price increase eased slightly anyway. The increase was 0.8% in November over October, against 0.9% in October over September. In any case, the data exceeds that expected by the market (+ 0.6%).

The survey that gives rise to these figures was conducted before the detection of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, a new factor of uncertainty for the US and global economy.

Some economists anticipate an increase in logistics problems linked to new sources of pollution in the world, which could contribute to increasing inflation.

After maintaining that the price increase was “temporary” and largely due to the reactivation after the fall due to the pandemic in 2020, the Biden government and the Federal Reserve ended up admitting that inflation will last longer than expected.

For the Republican opposition, the White House policy of injecting billions of dollars into the economy contributed to the rise in prices, something the government rejects.

Horizon 2022

“The difficulties from the price hike show that it is important that Congress quickly adopt my plan ‘Build Back Better’ (Rebuild better), which will reduce the costs of health, prescription drugs, and childcare for families,” the president emphasized this Friday.

The government argues that the 1.75 trillion dollars of this initiative will be distributed in a decade and will not be injected at once into the economy as was the case with the emergency plans adopted during the pandemic.

This price report comes days before the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting, which will likely increase the pace of asset purchase cuts in the market to pave the way for a subsequent interest rate hike, in an effort to contain inflation.

The Fed expects inflation to subside in the second half of 2022.