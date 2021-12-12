Vasiliy Lomachenko leaves no doubts against Richard Commey and wants George Kambosos Jr.

Vasiliy Lomachenko validated the predictions that placed him as a favorite at the legendary Madison Square Garden to defeat former Ghanaian champion Richard Commey by knocking him down in the seventh round and defeating him by wide unanimous decision.

The Ukrainian immediately called after Australian George Kambosos, who has just dethroned Teofimo López as the undisputed lightweight champion.

Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KO’s) landed a left-hand missile in Commey’s (30-4, 27 KO’s) face to send him to the canvas in the seventh inning and seeing him in such poor condition when he rejoined, asked for the corner of the Ghanaian who stopped the fight, losing valuable seconds that could lead him to finish it by knockout. He hurt him again, and again he asked to throw the towel, but they did not and again he missed the knockout.

At the end of an entertaining battle, Lomachenko took two cards 119-108 and a 117-110 to win the Intercontinental title endorsed by the World Boxing Organization and endorse, for many, his position as the best lightweight in the world despite of not having a world championship in his possession.

After the contest, the three-time champion Lomachenko said he has no problem going to Australia to challenge Kambosos, as long as they allow him that opportunity to contest the undisputed lightweight championship, which will be his greatest mission for the next 2022.

Lomachenko, 33, was the lightweight champion until he lost a decision to Lopez in October 2020. After recovering from a shoulder injury that required surgery, Lomachenko returned with a dominant ninth round TKO to beat Masayoshi Nakatani in June.