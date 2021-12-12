Vicente Fernández and his last presentation with his family

Vicente Fernandez He always had a very special affection for the stage, that place where he felt at home in front of his audience and that over the years inherited two of his children, Alejandro and Vicente Jr. In 2019, proud of his family, The Charro of Huentitán He returned to the stage, after having said goodbye to them three years ago, and he did it to promote the most successful musical career of his grandson, Alex Fernández.

© GettyImages

The presentation took place at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards ceremony, a moment that was marked by being the first time that grandfather, son and grandson sang together. Proud of their roots, the three appeared in charro clothes on stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada presented by Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sanchez Y Paz Vega.

Alex sang I will love you, Alejandro continued with gentleman and Don Vicente intoned The defeat, each one alone. Afterwards, the three shared cameras and microphones to sing the classic song together. Return Return. Thus, more than five decades of talent joined in the applause of the public with an unprecedented musical number.

The clamor to see Don Vicente Fernández on stage again

Before the cry of “another, another”, the patriarch of the Fernández Dynasty expressed: “I missed about 50 songs, but no way. I owe it to him ”. Ricky Martin recognized his legacy, the Presidency Award, which he gladly received while figures like Alejandro Sanz, Juanes Y Juan Luis Guerra they applauded standing up.

© GettyImages

“Thank you for making me the son of a people, of several peoples, that I love so much, all of Central America, South America and North America,” he smiled. A moment that son and grandson will treasure in their hearts and that is marked in the history of regional Mexican music, which today says goodbye to one of the greats. Rest in peace, Don Vicente Fernández.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.