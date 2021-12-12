Vicente Fernández dies: this is how La Banda MS and Los Tigres del Norte honor the “Charro de Huentitán”

This Saturday the MS Band Y The North Tigers were some of the artists who took a moment during their respective concerts to honor Vicente Fernández who presented with a critical state of health after staying for just over three months in a hospital before his death presented this Sunday.

The MS Band performed on Saturday night at the National Auditorium in Mexico City where they sang accompanied by a mariachi band. “The king”, the iconic song of “Charro de Huentitán” that remained as a benchmark of Mexican popular music.

The vocalist of the group, Alan Manuel Ramirez Salcido He dedicated a few words to Don Vicente and wished he had a speedy recovery, a message that was shared through Instagram.

“Hopefully all this good vibes that are tonight goes with him so that he gets out of that bed and have him for a long time. From here we send him prayers and we want to see him well, we want to see him healthy, to have Vicente Fernández for many more years ”, expressed Alan Manuel Ramírez.

The tribute of Los Tigres del Norte to “Chente”

For its part, The North Tigers who performed in the department of Santander in Colombia, dedicated part of their show to remember the singer of “Por tu maldito amor”.

The successful group performed one of the multiple hits by Huentitán El Alto, “In what way I forget you”, where the Colombian public received with great pleasure and also participated in its interpretation.

The public showed their affection for the singer by posting messages such as:

“There is pain. God receive him in his arms don chente (sic)”.

“Mexico in mourning”.

“Peace to your soul”.

“God rest his soul”.

“Rest in peace Don Vicente Fernández”.

“Don Vicente Fernández always in our hearts”.

Since last August, Vicente Fernández was admitted to Hospital Country 2000 after suffering a spectacular fall that left him without mobility. His relatives began to fire him on Saturday until this Sunday at 6:15 a.m. he was declared dead due to the complication caused by an inflammation in the lungs that forced doctors to sedate him for greater comfort.

