Vicente Fernández dies | Univision Latin America News

That night, he said how he would like to be remembered: “There is one thing that cannot be bought even with all the gold in the world, and it is the only thing that I would like to leave my children as an inheritance so that the day God picks me up, they say with humility, we are children of that man who had two great vices. The first is to work hard, hard; and the second, to be able to stay dead on stage for taking to the grave what he most wanted in this life: his presence, his affection and his applause ”.