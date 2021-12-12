Vicente Fernández fell deeply in love with his beautiful neighbor; here his love story with “Cuquita”

Vicente Feránez and María del Refugio Abarca, better known as Doña “Cuca”, are one of the most admired couples of the show, since they have already accumulated almost 60 years together and have always treated each other with a lot of love. Now, Doña “Cuca” is very worried, because Don Vicente’s life is hanging by a thread.

Both are originally from Huentitán, Jalisco, both knew each other since they were little because María was the sister of a great friend of the charro, so the coexistence was very close. But with the passage of time they grew apart, as Vicente began to follow his dream of being a music star.

For a time, Vicente lived in Tijuana, but returned to visit his family. It was on one of those trips that he met “Cuquita” and fell completely in love, so He gave her a flower and asked if she wanted to be his girlfriend.

A solid love, like no other

“Cuquita” took a while and finally agreed to be the singer’s girlfriend, but the situation got complicated by the distance and they separated for a while. Vicente said that she deserved a “serious boyfriend”, but on a new trip to Huentitán the flame of love was rekindled, even though “Cuca” already had a partner. According to Vicente, he told him “I will give you 10 minutes to leave it, because we were married on December 27.”

And so it happened, because on that date, 1963, and in a simple ceremony they were married. They had four children: Vicente Jr., Gerardo, Alejandro and Alejandra, who have given them 11 grandchildren and they are also great-grandparents.

Did Vicente cheat on Doña “Cuquita”?

It has been said that the singer and Angélica María had an affair, but it was the same actress who denied it. “Me? … Oh, it’s not true! How? Poor Chente! It’s not true! I’m a good friend as well as his wife, Cuca I adore her, I adore the family, we were never anything , nothing. Chente and I friends and a true friend, cute, beautiful companion, “he recently expressed.

Unfortunately, Vicente Férandez’s health is very delicate. On December 1, it was announced that he returned to intensive care, from which he had barely left a few weeks ago. The relatives of “El Charro de Huentitán” assured that his condition is delicate, due to pneumonia, and although he has received the best possible care, he continues without considerable improvement and his life is at risk.

