Vicente Fernández: From homophobia to sexual harassment, ALL the scandals in his career

Vicente Fernandez is in the center of the spotlight within the entertainment world in Mexico after presenting a complicated picture for his health after a strong fall that has hospitalized him for four months.

And precisely under the furor around the singer is that it has recently drawn attention that the fans of the famous interpreter of “Mátalas” have generated a wide conversation on social networks regarding the trajectory of the “Charro de Huentitán”, which has also been involved in more than one chance with controversies and polemics.

The scandals in the life of Vicente Fernández

The singer known for his distinguished mustache, large bushy eyebrows and a powerful voice, has consolidated throughout his life a strong dynasty and dozens of successes in music, but it is due to this success that throughout his career the singer has remained in the public eye, so that on more than one occasion he has viewed involved in various scandals, and one of the most controversial was when “Don Chente” made infuriate to the LGBT + community.

The time Vicente Fernández was accused of being homophobic

It was in 2019 that Vicente Fernandez the LGBT + community earned hatred and generated a great controversy due to the fact that during an interview for “De Primera Mano”, “Don Chente” I speak on his state of health and revealed that they detected a small cancerous tumor in the liver, for which the famous one needed a transplant of righ now.

“They wanted to put another bastard’s liver on me and I told them ‘I’m not going to sleep with my wife with another man’s liver,’ and I don’t know if he was homosexual or a drug addict,” said the Jalisco-born singer.

It was because of this comment that days later it was revealed that the singer had refused the transplant because he did not know if it was from a homosexual or a drug addict, so he won the hatred of the LGTB + community, who assured that the artist was a promoter of machismo, even a campaign was started against him for his discriminatory comment.

“Don Chente” and his sexual harassment scandal

It was at the beginning of 2021 that the famous one was involved in one of the biggest scandals in his career, this because the singer and the legend of ranchera music was denounced for sexual harassment, this after it came to light and A video was released in which the Charro de Huentitán is seen holding the chest of a fan while she had the intention of taking a photo, after this, more women came out to reveal that they had been touched by the singer in the same way.

After revealing this video where the touching is appreciated improper Of the famous, more accusations arose against the “Charro de Huentitán”, one of them by the singer Lupita Castro, who attacked Fernández.

In a public way, the singer assured that she has been harassed for a long time by Vicente Fernández and also revealed that she has suffered from another type of abuse by the ranchera music singer, and assured that she had proof of them.

However, the singer Mexican He went out to defend himself against the positions that accused him, to the extent that he recently spoke out on the subject and apologized on the verge of tears during a interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda.

His controversies for infidelity

On various occasions, there has been talk about the alleged infidelities of Vicente Fernández towards his wife Doña Cuquita, and this sense, it is known that one of his most controversial infidelities was the one he had with the actress Patricia Rivera with whom he supposedly would have had a son named Rodrigo and that years later “El Charro de Huentitán” discovered the farce of his paternity.

In addition, the singer himself confessed to his wife Doña Cuquita that he was unfaithful, this in 2019 during an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, where declared that in his past he was a very womanizer.

“I never walked facet, so that they said ‘oh, that Chente, he is a very womanizer’, no, not me. I was not a saint, but they never saw me ”, was the severe revelation that the famous made, showing that he has been unfaithful.

As expected, these statements were controversial and they generated various controversies around the singer, who did not say anything more about it, but was accused of being unfaithful, which did not please Many of his fans.

