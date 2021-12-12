Vicente Fernández Jr. denies the death of his father

After confirming the seriousness of Vicente Fernández, speculations have arisen within social networks in which they assure that “El Charro de Huentitán” has died, information that was denied by one of his sons and grandson.

The first to clear up the rumors was Vicente Fernández son, who once again came out to face the media to clarify sharply that the interpreter is alive, although in a serious condition.

“It is being speculated that my father was not with us, he is delicate as they have been told. We ask for a lot of prayer and it is a critical moment, but what they are speculating is a lie ”. Vicente Fernandez Jr.

In addition, through his social networks he shared a photograph of yesteryear in which he appears posing with his father and with which he added a message dedicated to the ranchera music idol.

“I love you, father“He wrote at the bottom of the photo shared on his official Instagram page, where the displays of affection and good wishes were immediate.

However, he was not the only one who decided to clear up the rumors, as Alex, Alejandro Fernández’s son, also went to the hospital to visit his grandfather, with whom he stayed for about 15 minutes and before leaving the hospital he assured that his grandfather is there stable within its gravity.

“He’s doing well, he’s tired, he was delicate in the morning, but he’s better now, he’s more stable now. He is silky, but he is more stable and I am confident that he will be fine.“Explained the son of El Potrillo.

Likewise, he was optimistic in assuring that they hope that progress can be seen, although he reiterates that it is a slow process.

“It is a very slow disease, it is a very slow recovery process, but we hope in God that he will recover ”, added the singer.

Let’s remember that it was a week ago when Vicente Fernández returned to the intensive care area due to an inflammation in the respiratory tract.

