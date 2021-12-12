Vicente Fernández launched himself to stardom with only 100 pesos in his wallet

Vicente Fernandez He forged his legend coming from nowhere, his humble origin and determination to get ahead in life are one of the reasons that made him one of the greatest, but this legend would never have counted if it were not for 100 pesos that served as the vehicle to launch Chente to stardom.

It is well known to all that the Charro de Huentitán He was always proud of his humble roots, which over time became the foundations of his legacy, but when Chente’s career began, it was not all luxury and a great lifestyle, as he first had to overcome poverty.

Related news

With the departure of Chente after almost 4 months fighting for his life in a hospital in Guadalajara, it is a good time to remember how the international history of Vicente Fernandez and how against all odds, it reached the firmament.

On that occasion, Don Vicente was at the doors of the world, his first foray into the United States would open the doors of the world, but to take that step, Chente would have to be accurate and carefully choose all his decisions with only 100 pesos in the pocket.

Vicente Fernández arrived in Hollywood with 100 pesos in the bag

As part of a caravan of emerging artists, Vicente Fernández arrived in the United States with a suitcase full of dreams but barely 100 pesos in the stock market, an amount that would unexpectedly turn into a fortune of more than 500 million dollars.

The important thing was not to have started so early but to take advantage of the opportunity very well because this is a very beautiful race for those who know how to respect it.

Before reaching stardom, Vicente Fernández was stunned to set foot in Hollywood for the first time and have the names of international stars at his feet.

I was slobbering around watching the stars on the Hollywood Walk. He also saw the shirts on the sideboards but because he was carrying 100 Mexican pesos and the shirts, anyone, were worth 30 dollars, which was a world of money.

This anecdote shows that Chente always valued