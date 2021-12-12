Vicente Fernández, the Charro of Huentitán, dies – Telemundo San Diego (20)

MEXICO CITY – Vicente Fernández, considered the last of the mythical interpreters of ranchera music, died this Sunday in Guadalajara at the age of 81 after four months in hospital.

The news was confirmed by his family through a statement on his Instagram account, in which they reported that “El Charro de Huentitán” died this Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for its audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing,” says the official statement.

An hour after the news was made public, one of the sons of “El Chente”, Vicente Fernández Jr, spoke about the death in a message on his social networks.

“Thank you for everything !!! I LOVE YOU FATHER”, said the publication on his Instagram account with a photograph of both and a black bow as a sign of mourning.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, lamented the death of the singer, whom he described as a “symbol of the ranchera song”, in a message posted on Twitter.

“I convey my condolences to family, friends and millions of admirers of Vicente Fernández, a symbol of the ranchera song of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad,” the president wrote.

I convey my condolences to family, friends and millions of admirers of Vicente Fernández, a symbol of the ranchera song of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad. – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 12, 2021

The artist recently underwent surgery after a fall at home and after that it was learned that he was “serious but stable” and on assisted respiration. Shortly after, a new condition was added to the diagnosis: Guillain-Barré syndrome, which made his recovery difficult.

For years, Fernández had recovered from a series of illnesses and even surprised with several live performances in recent months. In 2018 he released his latest album “More romantic than ever”.

We explain.

THE POLEMICS REACH UP TO THE HOSPITAL

Public figure, “El Charro de Huentitán” did not shy away from responding on controversial issues that mainly involved him and two of his sons: Alejandro and Vicente Jr., since Gerardo chose to keep a low profile and did not dabble in the show .

But perhaps the music idol would not have imagined that he would be reached by a strong controversy until the intensive care unit where he spent his last four months.

The reason? The publication of the book “The Last King”, by the Argentine journalist Olga Wornat, who talks about the conflicts within the Fernández family and predicts its collapse after the death of the patriarch.

There are already reports of what the farewell of the “ranchera king” would be like.

The writer’s sayings have been denied by the singer’s children, who anticipate that they will sue in Mexican and foreign courts.

HEALTH PROBLEMS, A CONSTANT

“Chente”, as he was affectionately called by his millions of followers, retired from the stage at the beginning of 2015, after a farewell tour of almost three years – interrupted by surgery to remove a liver tumor – that took him to tour everything Mexico, the United States, Spain and Latin American countries.

At the time, “El Charro de Huentitán” justified his retirement because of the respect he owed to the public. The series of illnesses had eroded his health and he wanted to offer the same quality to which he accustomed his fans.

Vicente Fernández died after being hospitalized for several months in a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico. To see more from Telemundo, visit https://www.nbc.com/networks/telemundo

“I had a small stroke, pulmonary embolism, liver cancer; It was a lot to be at rest and I spent time in bed; I couldn’t walk because my canes (legs) went numb. In a year and a half my strings hardened, “he explained to the media in June 2014.

ENJOY YOUR LAST YEARS IN THE FAMILY

Despite this, Fernández shared images on his social networks showing his recovery and the family moments he enjoyed with his wife, Cuquita Abarca, his sons Vicente, Gerardo and Alejandro, and his only daughter: Alejandra; in addition to his grandsons and granddaughters.

His last days were dedicated to enjoying his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”, named in honor of his children; of his beautiful horses, drawing and digital design, as he became a skilled user of image editors, such as photoshop.

Fernández said he was shocked when he met the city of Los Angeles for the first time. To see more from Telemundo, visit https://www.nbc.com/networks/telemundo

A LIFE OF CONTRASTS: FROM A HUMBLE CRADLE TO THE BRIGHTNESS OF THE SHOW

Vicente Fernández was born on February 17, 1940, in Huentitán el Alto, a town near Guadalajara, the capital of the Mexican state of Jalisco, the cradle of tequila, mariachi and the wild songs that he performed with his powerful voice all over the world.

Father of the also interpreter Alejandro Fernández, of humble birth and used to earn his bread from a very young age doing the most diverse trades, “Chente” admired Pedro Infante, another great Mexican actor and interpreter, and dreamed of looking like him.

When he was 21 years old, while performing at the Amanecer Tapatío restaurant (singing both on stage and between tables), he made his debut on the television program “La Calandria Musical”, where he was paid his first salary as a performer: 35 pesos (less than $ 2 at the current exchange rate).

It is reported that the singer received the anointing of the sick.

Years later, at the beginning of the 1970s, when José Alfredo Jiménez died, Vicente Fernández took over and his purpose was to prevent national music from being lost.

The song “Volver, Volver”, from the album ¡Arriba Huentitán! (1972), consolidated “Chente” as an idol and was the first of a long list of musical successes contained in more than 80 albums, the first of which The fabulous Vicente Fernández dates from 1965.

For more than four decades, Vicente Fernández’s voice stood out in topics that are now in the public domain: “Your path and mine” (1969), “May God forgive you” (1977), “Divine women” (1988), “Here between us” (1992), “Although they pay badly” (2005) and “These jealousy” (2007), are just some of them.

Vicente Fernández fans in Los Angeles, California, placed flowers on his star on the Walk of Fame. To see more from Telemundo, visit https://www.nbc.com/networks/telemundo

“As long as you do not stop clapping, your ‘Chente’ does not stop singing until they pay back what they paid,” was a phrase that the interpreter coined and repeated in his marathon presentations, whether in palenques, bullrings, stadiums and auditoriums that always looked full to the brim.

Like Pedro Infante, Vicente Fernández ventured into the cinema. In 1971 he made his debut in the film “Tacos al carbon”, and three years later he starred in and composed the soundtrack for his first big hit on celluloid: “La ley del monte” (1974).

For twenty years he combined music with cinema, getting to participate in more than thirty films before retiring from celluloid in 1991.

The recognitions were present in the career of “Chente” Fernández, who received from Billboard and Grammy awards to a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.