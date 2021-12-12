Vicente Fernández, the Charro who sang to the Chivas, dies

The Charro de Huentitán always showed his love for Chivas, even shouting at concerts, arenas and even at the Pan American Games

The “Charro de Huentitán”, Vicente Fernández, who passed away this Sunday, He was always a follower of the ChivasSince he was little, he showed preference for the Sacred Flock and even on his tours he appeared with the colors of the team.

Vicente Fernandez, born in Jalisco and who was one of the most beloved singers in Mexico, always leaned towards the Guadalajara and such was the identity that even when that team plays home, their voice is heard with the cry of “Up the Chivas”.

GettyImages

The Mexican singer was seen on different occasions with the Sacred Flock shirts and even in some of his concerts he showed various items with the team’s colors.

During his farewell tour, Vicente Fernandez on more than one occasion he brought articles from the Jalisco ensemble and where he was most seen that way was when he sang in palenques.

In 2019 he promised that he would do a song at Chivas, so he always openly showed his love for this club and the fans sometimes corresponded with gifts alluding to the whole.

There were even occasions when the singer interpreted the theme of “Guadalajara”, in the middle of the song he shouted “Arribas las Chivas”, which raised the spirits of many present at his concert.

One more detail with which he showed to be a follower of the Sacred Herd was at the Guadalajara 2011 Pan American Games, since when he sang at the opening ceremony he also made the cry “Up the Chivas”.