Vicente Fernández: They are the heirs of the great fortune of the singer

Yesterday it was reported that Vincent Fernandez He had been urgently re-admitted to the hospital after complications in one of his lungs. The person in charge of giving this news was his son Vincent Fernandez Jr., but also ruled out the death of the singer, a rumor that grew throughout the day.

So much Fernandez Jr. What Gerardo, the other son of “Charro de Huentitán“, Y Mrs Cuquita, his wife, have remained in the hospital awaiting the singer’s medical evolution. It should be noted that a few weeks ago, the native of Jalisco fell into the hospital after a strong decompensation.

Mexican figure

Vincent Fernandez He has an exceptional career in Mexican popular music with more than 40 years of experience. He has recorded more than 50 albums, but has also dabbled in the Movie theater Mexican, getting to participate in 30 feature films, and in some television programs.

According to the portal Celebrity Net Woth, the interpreter of “Volver Volver” has a fortune that amounts to 25 million dollars. Despite coming from a humble family, he was born on February 17, 1940 in Huentitan it has managed to amass an impressive heritage.

Heirs

Faced with the most recent news about the singer’s state of health, the question about who will be his heirs is raised again. In this sense, we can say that Fernández would leave his fortune to his family, starting with his wife. Mrs Cuquita, to whom he has been married for over 30 years.

The famous has four children, who would also be beneficiaries of his inheritance: Vicente Fernandez Jr., Alexander Fernandez, Gerardo Fernandez Y Alexandra Fernandez. The first two followed in their father’s footsteps into the world of music, while the other two are into real estate and fashion design, respectively.

