Vicente Fernandez. This was Chente’s last concert

April 17, 2016 was the last time Vicente Fernandez He appeared before his audience.

He did it with more than 40 songs, spread over more than four hours; at least a dozen harangues for people to sing with him and a score of tequila shots.

The last time he was seen on stage it was with his hand cupping his ear and then lowering it to his chest in gratitude.

After them he spun on his own axis with his outstretched arm holding his hat, then withdrew completely.

That morning the Aztec stadium it was his last musical abode. The Charro de Huentitán had decided years before to end his career to dedicate himself to the family.

Read also: Vicente Fernández launched himself to stardom with only 100 pesos

In 2012, an event had made him stop his so-called Goodbye Tour: a cancerous tumor in the liver and an operation in which the left side of that organ was completely removed.

The following year he lost his voice for a time due to a pulmonary thrombosis and in 2015 he underwent surgery to remove abdominal hernias.

So the presentation of the Azteca was very special for him. That night and early in the morning he sang with his children, he knew that from 6:00 p.m., almost three hours before the recital, people began to sit in his place, waiting for the first song.

The stage was placed on the court, where chairs were also accommodated for the more expensive sections and close to the singer who, throughout the concert, directed his eyes to row one, where his wife Cuquita was.

And already in the show Vicente walked from one side to the other. He would smile if people chanted “Divine Women” and looked at the mariachi with whom he had been active for more than 50 years.

Read also: Family, music and lawsuits: a portrait of Vicente Fernández

The cries of “I love you”, “do not go” and some joker where they asked him to be the father of their children, were not lacking.

“You know, as long as you keep clapping and shouting, I keep singing,” he said two hours into the presentation.

Prior to his farewell, a video was shown where Thalía, Río Roma, Paty Cantú and Marco Antonio Solís had interpreted “El Rey”.

“A my way” and “Mexico, cute and dear” were the last live performances of the actor as well.

Five years, seven months and 360 days later, Chente has died.

fjb