Vicente Fernández transferred to his Ranch, open to the public

After the unfortunate loss of Vicente Fernández, the media and the information do not stop regarding his life, his work and of course the great legend he has become, so millions of fans want to say goodbye to him and will be able to do so.

That’s right, it has been reported that The Charro of Huentitán The three foals are being transferred to the ranch, which will be open or public, specifically in the entertainment venue called “Arena Vicente Hernández Gómez” or Arena VFG, where a tribute will be made starting at 5 pm.

This information has officially arrived and has already been communicated to the different media that are in charge of publicizing this last goodbye to “The King of the Palenques” in which his fans and anyone who may enter the venue will come together to honor him and see him off as he deserves.

However the burial It will be private and only for close people and for the family of course, who will be tomorrow at noon starting with that ceremony and also give him his respective farewell in private.

And through a video posted on Twitter we can see how the different reporters crowd at the entrance of the ranch, Vicente Fernandez Junior He already gave some statements confirming that he makes me public to the reporters who were present.

In social networks, condolences and farewells continue to grow on the part of the celebrities who have found out about this unfortunate loss that the entertainment world in Mexico and music in general are experiencing.

Without a doubt, the venue where he will be fired will fill up immediately, all to say goodbye to this great musician who has truly left a huge void in the hearts of his admirers to hear him sing his songs at the top of his lungs.

It is moving how the admiration and great affection on the part of its audience has been shown in these last hours, so this public tribute will surely be moving and difficult to forget.