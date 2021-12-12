Vicente Fernández’s funeral: details of the burial of “Charro de Huentintán” are revealed

The world of music was paralyzed this Sunday when the death of Vicente Fernández was confirmed, this after five months fighting for his life in a hospital in Jalisco. Now, a few hours after his death, details about the funeral were revealed, which will be tomorrow at 12:00 noon.

The person in charge of confirming the time at which the funeral of the legend of ranchera music will take place in Mexico was his son Vicente Fernandez Jr. when going out to attend the media. Within the information he provided, he explained when fans will be able to say goodbye and if the funeral will be public or private.

The eldest son of the Fernández dynasty confirmed that the burial will be private, so the fans will not be able to say goodbye to him at those times, but not all were bad news for the music lovers of ‘Charro de Huentitán’, since within the declarations made it clear that the present body tribute will be this December 12 and at 5:00 p.m. the fans and the media will be able to enter to say goodbye.

Tribute in Fine Arts

Among the tributes that are being planned to celebrate the successful career of the charro is the one proposed by the president of Mexico himself, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who I propose to make him the recognition in Fine Arts, where he hopes to pay all the honors, since great artists and composers have been fired throughout history.

His demise

The singer lost his life at age 81. Don Vicente would have been hospitalized for five months at the Country Hospital 2000, where he got to show improvement, but unfortunately in the last days he had a relapse again, which made the doctors end up sedating him because he had inflammation in the lungs.

