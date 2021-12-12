VIDEO: Adamari López is seen without a drop of makeup and surprises with the great change

The actress and host of “Hoy Día”, Adamari Lopez It is still a topic on social networks, because since he confessed how his process was to lose more than 15 kilos, he boasts a figure that leaves more than one breathlessHowever, now the Puerto Rican showed off without filters or makeup and showed a surprising transformation.

Through their social media accounts, The native of Puerto Rico and current host of the morning newspaper “Hoy Día”, undertook the task of showing how she achieved her goal and lost weight, and although The singer Olga Tañón revealed that the actress had undergone an operation, López affirms that everything was based on good nutrition and exercise.

Although the reality is that it does not matter how Adamari, 50, managed to reach her ideal weight, because the important thing is that since she did it, she looks more confident and confident in the outfits that she boasts, both on social networks and on television, where she has millions of fans.

The beautiful actress, who is also a great example for all those women who suffer or fought the battle against breast cancer, surprised her millions of followers this Saturday, as she showed a surprising transformation in video through her Instagram account.

In a clip published by the beautiful Puerto Rican, she can be seen wearing without filters or makeup in the first scene, in which she shows her disheveled hair and a beautiful smile, but to the surprise of her fans, in the following image she can be seen more beautiful than ever with a very chic look.

“May beauty be with you everywhere! Greetings from Israel my beautiful people “, wrote lto actress, who will gain fame in Mexico with soap operas such as “Amigas y Rivales” and “Locura de Amor”. Adamari’s publication soon reached hundreds of comments, and just a few hours after sharing the video it has already generated 46,500 “likes”.

Currently, López is in the city of Eilat, in Israel, where he went to be part of the jury of the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant, which will have its final episode this Sunday, December 12, and yesterday he carried out his preliminary tests.

“Excited to have been selected as a judge for this 70th edition of Miss Universe. Today was the preliminary and I really enjoyed it. Here are some pictures, and on Sunday the contest live “Adamari wrote to accompany a series of images in which she exudes elegance with her black skirt dress and colored crystal top.

