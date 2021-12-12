Vienna takes to the streets for compulsory vaccination

Thousands of people was seen this Saturday in the streets of Vienna, Austria, for a protest led by the far-right party Freiheitliche Partei Österreichs (FPÖ), they demonstrated against the confinement and mandatory vaccination announced on Friday by the Austrian government in order to lower the number of covid-19 cases.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a total confinement of the population until December 13. Days before, the government had also announced the confinement for people who are not vaccinated.

Herbert Kickl, representative of the FPÖ, was not present as he is in quarantine after having tested positive for covid-19. Kickl, was in charge of encouraging the demonstrations to defend freedom and prevent Austria from falling into a “dictatorship crown”.

With a strong military contingent, since the forces of order feared the arrival of violent protesters, neo-Nazi militants and the extreme right.

8.9 million Austrians will not be able to leave their home except to shop, do sports or go to the doctor. Schools are still open, but parents were advised to leave their children at home. In addition, the government is preparing a law to make vaccination mandatory for adults as of February.

15,000 new cases daily, while the vaccination rate is around 66%, that is, slightly below the European average.