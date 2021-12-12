“Volver, Volver”, the dramatic story of the most listened to song by Vicente Fernández in Colombia

“Volver, Volver”, the dramatic story of Vicente Fernández’s most listened to song in Colombia (AP Photo / Claudio Cruz, File)

“Return Return” aired in 1972 on the album ¡Arriba Huentitlán! It was one of the songs that made Vicente Fernández famous in the international arena and one of his most beloved. So much that he himself He assured that when he died he would like to be buried with that melodyHe also declared it in a concert where he shared the stage with his son Alejandro Fernández.

The song is originally by the Mexican composer Fernando Z. Maldonado who was recognized as one of the best lyricists of the moment, as he not only composed rancheras, but also jumped to bolero, cumbia and popular music. Return Return, It would be the song in charge of sounding in the world, of selling the great albums of the Mexican artist and of transcending history. 49 years later the song is still in the lists of the best songs in history, it was translated into English, French, Portuguese and seven other languages, in addition, it was reinterpreted by more than 20 artists.

But this melody not only speaks of the loss of a love, of the intense pain that leaving the person you love produces, but of the story of its creator who was murdered along with the love of his life years later. Vicente himself announced that his great friend had died under strange circumstances and that although it was said that it was a robbery, the crime was not certain.

Fernando Z. Maldonado was well known for his work with singers such as Javier Solís, Enrique Guzmán, Fernando Fernández and the Los Panchos trio, among others.

Vicente’s most listened to songs in Colombia:

Beautiful Darling:

It has more than 73 million views. This song was released in 1992 on the album ‘Personality’.

Here between us:

It was known in 1992 when ‘Chente’ released the album “Qué de muy muy está”.

One million springs:

It is one of the newest songs by the artist and one of the favorites of the Colombian public. It has more than 38 million views and its release was in 2016 on the album ‘Un azteca en el Azteca’

Divine women:

This song aired on the album ‘Mujeres Divinas’ in 1987.

The death of Vicente Fernández:

The death of Charro de Huentitán He deeply shocked his millions of fans, his colleagues and especially his family, according to the reporters who came to receive the health report, his children and grandchildren had been meeting in the hospital for a couple of days Country 2000 from Guadalajara, where the singer died.

The health of this world-class artist declined since last December 9, date on which some complications derived from his readmission to intensive care were reported last December 1st. It should be noted that Vicente Fernández was hospitalized since August 9 of this year after suffering a fall.

During a broadcast of Come the joy, the drivers commented that the attitude of Alejandro Fernández during an interview could suggest that Vicente’s health worsened in recent days, it turned out that one of his lungs had faults; fact that “El Potrillo” did not deny.

Despite his death, Vicente Fernández’s long and award-winning career has not yet come to an end, as at the end of 2020 he announced that he had a lot of material prepared at his famous ranch The three foals: “I have more than 100 albums on the market and I have recorded more than 300 songs that have not yet been released. Singing is my vice ”.

