Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Sunday, December 12

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

The crescent moon is in your sign. This is perfect for starting something with the absolute conviction that it will be a success. Mars, your ruler, takes you on a great adventure, letting yourself be carried away by your impulsiveness, by the “fire of the moment.” Mercury brings you closer to very serious, intelligent and hardworking people. Your statement today: “I work hard to achieve my goals.” Lucky numbers: 4, 28, 14.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

A day of celebration, of being happy and enjoying with everyone around you the blessing of being alive. Nothing can cloud your day. You decide how you are going to feel. Children or relatives give you good news. A wedding, the birth of a baby, awards or recognitions are about to be announced for you. Your statement today: “I decree absolute happiness for me.” Lucky numbers: 4, 5, 17.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You feel the effects of your ruling planet, Mercury. You speak, you express yourself, you act with more conviction and very sure of yourself. You are very practical, logical and nothing and nobody can deceive you. You know what you want and how you want it. Conform is not a word you know. Your statement today: “I know what I want.” Lucky numbers: 8, 45, 14.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You can give testimony of how the Divine hand has worked in your life and in that of your loved ones. The planets favor your day being calm and at peace with yourself. Activities like watching a movie, listening to music, or reading a book appeal to you more. Your statement today: “I live in total tranquility and inner peace.” Lucky numbers: 8, 40, 33.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Sunday full of activities for you. Your schedule is loaded and you will comply with everything. A family dinner will bring you closer together. Stop judging and imposing your will on others. Many have recently been told what to do or not do. Save your opinions for when they ask for them and the coexistence will be better. Your statement today: “Nothing is permanent. Everything changes”. Lucky numbers: 5, 29, 31.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

You have very good ideas in your mind that you need to make come true. Take the first step towards a better financial future. Paths open for you and opportunities for your present to change. Celebrate this day with the faith that better days are yet to come. Your statement today: “My faith is strengthened and fills me with the assurance that what I want will come true.” Lucky numbers: 1, 10, 21.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

This Sunday is full of a special magic for you. New clothes, a new style or even a new home. Celebrate your new life. Be grateful for your personal achievements. Now that you are at peace, true love arrives. If you are united to a person in marriage or stable relationship, improve communication between the couple. Your affirmation today: “My wishes come true.” Lucky numbers: 40, 5, 28.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

On this day, find time to celebrate good news with those who have been supporting you at all times. Go out and announce all the blessings that have come into your life and have brought happiness, stability and harmony. Take care of your car, computer and cell phone. Take great care of what is important for your work or studies. An oversight can be costly. Your statement today: “Thank you.” Lucky numbers: 7, 27, 39.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You open the week full of energy and with a great impulse to finish everything you started, to get out of your environment and to live great adventures. Mars makes you a bit defensive too. Avoid taking what they say or do to you personally. Remember that people give from what they carry inside. Your statement today: “I am full of divine energy.” Lucky numbers: 6, 34, 11.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Sunday full cleaning. You need to get out of everything that bothers you, takes up space and does not serve you. Create space and opportunities for what is to come in your life. If you continue to carry useless items or resentments from the past, your life will remain the same. It’s up to you. Your statement today: “I free myself from everything that limits me.” Lucky numbers: 29, 4, 17.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

On this special day, singing, dancing, doing something that you like and love recharges your batteries for this coming week. Talking with your partner about the future of the family they have formed or wish to form is encouraged. At work, expect changes. Be flexible. Your statement today: “I have faith that everything will work out.” Lucky numbers: 4, 27, 55.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Pisces, give yourself permission to be happy. You deserve it. Whether you are alone or in company, you must be at peace with yourself and enjoy everything you like to do. Read, go to the movies, listen to music, talk, or meditate. Enjoy your home, pamper your body, this day is for you. Your statement today: “I am happy and I love myself very much.” Lucky numbers: 1, 9, 39.