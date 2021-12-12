What did Resident give Bad Bunny?

The exponent of urban music René Pérez had a stellar appearance during the second concert “P Fkn R” by the singer Bad Bunny, held last night. The moment was very special for the artist known as Residente, who went up together with Bad Bunny to sing on the roof of a container that was located among the spectators in the sand area.

After interpreting the theme “Chulin Culin Chunfly”, popularized by Julio Voltio, the singer of the group Calle 13 took the floor.

“I want to give a message first. I feel good to be in Puerto Rico at heart. For me it is super valuable to be here. It is super important, because Benito has become like … I don’t know, I have many friends and colleagues that I respect … and among them I have my brother, I also have Rubén Blades who is like my father, Benito is like a brother to me”Said the Puerto Rican Grammy Award winner.

“For me, it is very emotional, because the last time I was here before the pandemic, at the Hiram Bithorn. And see you here, breaking it, seriously. I’m not doing ‘shows’. I really am“, He said.

However, to the surprise of Benito Martínez Ocasio himself, Bad Bunny’s first name, Residente took a small bag from one of his trouser pockets.

“I want to give you something. This is very special to me. I have this little bag, with which I traveled the world, since I started my career “Pérez explained with a broken voice. “The Arawak Indians gave it to me. I’ve been traveling my whole career, my whole life, it’s the most important thing I had. I love you”.

After finishing the message, both singers merged into an embrace and an emotional Bad Bunny was seen, who seemed to be holding back tears.

The Arawak indigenous people, who live in the mountainous areas in the north of Colombia, are deeply spiritual for whom nature and society as a unit are governed by a single sacred law.

Once the emotional message was finished, the artists continued with the concert singing the song “Atrévete”, with which Pérez made himself known at the beginning of his career on Calle 13, along with his brother Eduardo Cabra, known as Visitor.

It should be noted that Residente participated as one of the invited artists along with J Balvin, with whom he starred in a media controversy for the recent celebration of the Grammy Awards. Balvin and Pérez were not together on stage, but they coincided in the space set aside for the artists.