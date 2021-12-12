What happened to the snow in New York and other states despite the cold

In November 2018, the first snow falls were recorded in New York City.

In the past week Snowfall was expected in New York City and at least 12 states, but the forecast changed at the last minute and snowfall was recorded in northern New York and some New England states, prompting meteorologists to wonder what happened to the snow on the East Coast.

Although the cold has increased at times, in general a temperate climate has prevailed with threats of snow that soon dissolve. Meteorologists had already anticipated that the weather of the season would be quite unpredictable, but even they are surprised by the little snowfall and, above all, because no “big storm” has impacted.

Strong winds and blizzard conditions occurred in October and November in parts of the Dakotas, including rainfall north of Minnesota of up to six inches, as well as Wyoming and Montana, but none of those events can be considered a “major storm,” indicates The Weather Channel.

In the east of the country, in New England, in states such as Massachusetts and Vermont, there have been snowfalls that are not considered part of a great phenomenon and although the cold has set in for some days in New York, the snowfalls have concentrated in the north of the state, as usual, but not considered storms either.

Experts are surprised, because this year the storm pattern is completely different than usual, when in November or at the beginning of December of other years precipitations with high accumulations of snow were registered.

Meteorologists refer to the named storms, which this season would be 26.

“In the eight winter seasons from 2013-14, an average of 2-3 named winter storms would have already occurred by the end of November,” notes The Weather Channel. “It’s the first time we’ve had to wait until December for the first named winter storm“.

The reason for the lack of snow is “the pattern of fall weather.”

“In October, high pressure domes were common in eastern Canada … That kept temperatures warmer than average,” he notes. “October was one of the warmest on record in many states in the Midwest and East.”

So far the cold fronts have impacted the eastern zone without rainfall or humidity, as indicated by experts.

“That combination produced snow … on the Great Lakes and snow in the northern New England highlands, but not more widespread winter storms,” ​​it says.

The wait for snow could end this month, meteorologists indicate, since December accumulates more storms named in the list of the season.