WhatsApp: how to customize the icon with a Christmas hat

Fans of the Christmas, this is your time to put a little Christmas hat to the icon from his WhatsApp and keep it in tune with the times. Next we will tell you what are the steps you must follow to achieve it.

Thanks to WhatsApp, despite its downfalls and functions inferior to those of Telegram, it is still the preferred and popular one, so there are those who are in charge of studying it to modify it.

On this occasion, some developers are helping users to take advantage of the messaging application and the personalize with a Christmas hat through a secondary application. What has to be done is the following:

-First you must go to a search engine like Google or Safari to find one WhatsApp image with a Christmas hat in format PNG.

-When you find one of your liking, you must download and save it.

-The next step is to download in the app store Nova Launcher (It should be noted that it is only available in the Play Store so iOS users will not be able to do the customization).

-After downloading it, you must open the application and accept the terms.

-Then you must look for the WhatsApp app and press it for a few seconds until the option of Edit.

-By selecting that option you can change app icon and select the previously downloaded PNG image.

-Finally you must click on save Changes and with that the WhatsApp icon will have changed.

For return the original appearance from the Meta platform, all you have to do is uninstall the Nova Launcher app. Likewise, if you want to place another image, you have to follow the same image search procedure in Google and download the favorite in PNG.

Unlike the option of a third popcorn for each screenshot, the novelty that you can react to messages of WhatsApp, was shared by WABetaInfo, which has reliable information on the subject.

The platform pointed out that it will be the version 2.21.24.8 which for now is still in its Beta version, that is to say, in tests, and it will not be until these end to be able to be officially launched to all users.

It is estimated that like the Instagram and Facebook chats, which already allow you to react, you can make use of the emojis by pressing the message for a few seconds and then choose laughter, anger, sadness or another.

By 2022 it is expected that the Goal include several updates for users to enjoy new conveniences, such as being able to Sign off. This function is still being tested.

It is also estimated that WhatsApp will integrate the option of clone reels from Instagram, as part of keeping everything linked to your applications. It is to remember that the goal of Mark Zuckerberg is to achieve cross-platform functionality.

From the following year, those who have sent a message by mistake and wish to delete it will be able to do so at any time. Currently users only have 68 hours to regret their posts and delete them.

The Topics. A few months ago, WABetaInfo reported that the app was working to allow users to change the color of certain interface elements, such as the accent color displayed on buttons and text.

WhatsApp was acquired in 2014 by popular social media service Facebook, recently unified as Goal, company created and founded by the programmer and entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg. On repeated occasions, the intentions to unify their platforms have been made known; the purpose is for users to interact.

