WhatsApp will not show your last connection to strangers

For a few days, in WhatsApp they are implementing measures so that our last connection is not shown to strangers who intend to spy on our profile, better protecting our privacy from anyone we do not know.

It is a privacy measure that aims to protect our profile of WhatsApp before contacts that we do not have in the application, so that it will be practically impossible for them to know our last connection to WhatsApp and if we are online or not at any time.

The truth is that the implementation of this measure is not something that has been done randomly and has been done for a very logical reason, prevent third-party apps that allow you to obtain that information in particular they cannot know precisely those data of ours.

There are many users who go to the App Store and Google Play Store in search of an application that allows them to “control” when someone is online on WhatsApp or when was the last time they connected to WhatsApp and this is what is avoided.

These apps are restricted that allow us to obtain this data from people with whom we do not have contact on WhatsApp according to WABetaInfo and who we do not know, so you will stop knowing this data if you are a user of any of those applications that promise to get that data.

Between contacts, that is, if you already have an open chat with someone, it may happen that you cannot see their last connection either, but this is because that person has configured that for you it is not shown when was the last time they were on WhatsApp, although it will not be able to hide when it is online unless it has blocked you.

Therefore, the objective of this WhatsApp privacy measure is more than clear, they want prevent strangers from spying on your WhatsApp profile to know when was the last connection to the app or to know if you are online, a measure that is already reaching everyone.

7 news that will come to WhatsApp in 2022