who is the Argentine doctor who was nominated as a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Medicine

De La Fuente had already been nominated for the Nobel Prize by Stanford University

Pioneer of medicine and name of reference in the international arena, the Riojan cardiologist Luis De La Fuente, 89, was nominated as a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Medicine. The project was approved last Friday by the Superior Council of the University of La Rioja (Unlar). The professional, who is still active, already had been nominated in 2005 by Stanford University, in the United States.

The approved initiative indicates that the nomination “aims to show the importance of academic, professional and social life” of De La Fuente. The candidacy was sent in October to the Superior Council; the The next step is for the National Ministry of Education to endorse the application and then he would go on to the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, the one in charge of naming the Nobel Prize in Medicine each year.

The proposal was promoted by the pediatrician Daniel Quiroga and by María del Carmen Corzo, representing the Riojan University Hospital and Unlar. De La Fuente already has the designation of “Hero” in his province. He has published about 400 scientific articles in specialized magazines and more than 50 awards. He was Carlos Menem’s doctor and also attended to Fernando de la Rúa as former president and to Raúl Alfonsín.

It is considered one of the world pioneers in coronary catheterization and invasive cardiology, in interventional cardiology and angioplasty, and in the use of stents. In 1999, he placed in Buenos Aires, through coronary angioplasty, the first drug-eluting stent.

I work with René Favaloro. Between 1972 and 1992 formed the most important clinical-surgical duo of cardiology in the country. He is one of the creators of the Instituto Modelo de Cardiología de Buenos Aires. De La Fuente trained at the national universities of Tucumán and Buenos Aires and, upon graduation, traveled to the United States to continue his training. He was assistant director of the Cardiopulmonary Department at General Rose Memorial Hospital, Denver, and was a visiting professor at Stanford University.

De la Fuente has three honorary doctorates and holds the title of first Master of Cardiology Interventionist from Argentina. In 2003, together with the Argentine cardioanatomist Adrián Barceló discovered the real anatomical structure of the coronary sinus; Before thought as a return vein but today considered as the fifth cardiac chamber of the heart. He is the co-founder with Barceló of the Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine Committee of the Argentine Medical Association (AMA).