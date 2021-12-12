Wholesale store opens in MLC for jewelers and watchmakers in Cuba

The Black Coral Jewelry, the only one in Cuba with 32 years of experience in the production and commercialization of jewelery, has reported through its networks about the opening of a wholesale store to the public.

“Coral Negro wholesale store open to the public, specialized in the sale of raw materials, supplies and tools for jewelers and watchmakers, sale in MLC for self-employed persons accredited in CIMEX ”, indicates a publication on Facebook.

The facility is located in the Almendares Building, 5th street B, between 6 and 8, Playa, Havana.

Coral Negro is an exclusive Cuban jewelry that makes garments in gold, silver, black coral and precious stones, as defined in its institutional profile.

Among the services they offer, they point out the appraisal and purchase of jewelry and precious metals, for which they provide the following contact information: telephone, 7 204 77 85, at “Almendares” Coral Negro Jewelry.

Likewise, the after-sales service due to the guarantee of watches sold, watch repair services and battery replacement at Coral Negro Jewelry “5ta y 16”, telephone: 7 204 05 19.

Among the products they have recently promoted through social media are the 10 karat Gold and zirconia rings, the 10k gold rings with Black Coral and Diamonds and the silver chains with charms.

In all cases, the jewelry store should be contacted via Messenger to learn more about its products.

WHOLESALE STORE IN MLC CORAL NEGRO

One of the requirements for buyers, as indicated above, is to be accredited private workers at Corporación CIMEX SA

For this, the company clarified last April that customers interested in accessing the wholesale market, had to fill out an application and accreditation form, which once completed with all the data, should be sent to the email [email protected]

“Then they will be summoned by the accreditation areas to verify the required documents and the data provided,” they explained.

Here is an example of the MLC Wholesale Customer Application and Accreditation Worksheet.

You can also download it HERE