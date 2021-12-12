Whether by mere chance or fate, Vicente Fernandez died this Sunday, December 12, the same date that Mexicans celebrate the Guadalupana. The Jalisco idol was a faithful devotee and used to entrust himself to her, even singing in the Basilica of Guadalupe to honor him. However, although it is incredible, the Vatinaco prohibited ‘Chente‘ sing to him “Las Mañanitas” to the Virgin of Guadalupe, for this unprecedented reason.

As a good faithful, ‘The Charro of Huentitán‘paid tribute each year to the Guadalupe’s Virgin, who accompanied him since he began his career as a professional. According to witnesses, every December 12 he went to the parish of his native Huentitán in Jalisco, to sing to him “Las Mañanitas“, until since Vatican the order came that he couldn’t do it anymore.

According to the journalist Carlos Quirarte from “Venga la Alegría”, there was an agreement with the priest Fausto Pelayo, to Vicente Fernandez could be “alone” with the Guadalupana and I could bring him mariachi every year. He relates that the interpreter and composer of “The keys to my soul” went to the temple in disguise, so that his fans could not detect him. The belief was passed down to their children, to Alejandro Fernandez He was even heard during his last concerts that he entrusted his father’s health to the Virgin.

For the millions of followers of ‘Chente‘It is not surprising that he died on December 12, and they even assure on social networks that he was called from heaven, to give a special concert to the Guadalupana in his day. Millions of pilgrims are gathered in the Basilica to give thanks and even some of the faithful have been captured with images of the icon of ranchera music, who died at the age of 81.

Why did the Vatican prohibit Vicente Fernández from singing ‘Las Mañanitas’ to the Virgin of Guadalupe?

Despite your great devotion, Vicente Fernandez suffered a kind of veto by the very Vatican, so that he could no longer serenade the Guadalupe’s Virgin. The reason for this ban is explained by one of the inhabitants of Huentitán El Alto, Raúl Muñóz.

According to this witness, in an interview with the “Debate” portal, from the independent state they sent a letter to Father Pelayo asking him to prohibited to ‘Don Chente‘ sing to him to “La Morenita del Tepeyac“In his day. The arguments were that he stole the limelight every time he attended church and the fans gathered to be able to listen to him for free when he performed”Las Mañanitas“, instead of visiting the Guadalupana.

The Vatican requested that he stop his annual serenades, so that devotees would have space to see the Guadalupe’s Virgin. However, the priest proposed to Vicente Fernandez that he would come on another day and incognito, when the church was empty and thus he could render him honors. A piece of advice that the singer-songwriter followed.