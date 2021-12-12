Why This Token Is Probably An Excellent Long-Term Pick For Investors

2021 has been an action-packed year for the Graph token. The current 51st largest crypto by cap, began its journey north in mid-January earlier this year. At that time, its price was around $ 0.2.

The next two weeks were quite lively, and on February 12, this created token generated its high of $ 2.8. Since then, however, things have been quite pessimistic on its price chart. At the time of writing, this token was almost back to square one and was seen trading hands around $ 0.6.

Although GRT has experienced more lows than highs in recent times, it has been able to make its presence felt in space. Today’s investors are paying more attention to the developer tangent associated with protocols and Graph’s performance on this front has been noteworthy. Now, it is a known fact that Graph is an indexing protocol that queries data for networks like Ethereum.

To further break things down, consider this: The Ethereum blockchain has one of the most diverse data sets belonging to various projects and side networks built on top of its main chain. With the Graph indexing protocol, developers can easily search any data set using simple queries.

In the future, such open source indexing protocols would carry out chain reorganization along with query fulfillment and thus enhance the application experience of DeFi applications. The network has already powered a host of applications on DeFi. At this juncture, Graph is one of the most reliable protocols bringing decentralized public infrastructure to the main market.

The fundamental positives

Despite the not-so-healthy pricing trends, the network-related activity, along with its utility and use cases, has been quite impressive. Consider your DAA price divergence to begin with. Bullish streaks have been dominating the chart for this metric since the beginning of this month.

Most of the time, such divergence has allowed the asset to better position itself on the market and capture higher business targets. The same was observed in early October and November of this year.

Therefore, if the bullish projections continue to appear on the chart, it is likely that the price of the underlying token will start to react positively.

Also, most HODLers remain in the ecosystem. ITB data highlighted that the average HODLing period for this token is more than 8 months. This means that the composition of the HODLer token is made up of fewer merchants and more cruise ships and investors.

In fact, Santiment’s age metrics also supported the aforementioned claim. The average age of the coin and the dollars invested have been mostly increasing lately. The same resonates in the larger accumulation phase that is occurring. It also highlights the confidence of investors regarding the token.

Deposit transactions too, for that matter, have been turning further down since the beginning of this month. This metric, as such, shows the amount of all incoming and outgoing transactions involving GRT deposit addresses every day. Spikes on the chart generally indicate an increase in short-term selling pressure.

However, considering the current state of this metric, it can be said that most investors are calm and composed at this stage.

Therefore, considering the positives mentioned above, it would not be wrong to claim that this token is a good long-term bet and investors may consider adding this coin to their portfolios. Also, given the type of service Graph provides, the network is only set up to gain more traction in the future.

This is a machine translation of our English version.