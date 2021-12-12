Xavi’s Barça continues to give pain and stumbles on his visit to Osasuna in the Spanish League

Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona cannot straighten out its path and this Sunday they lost a 2-2 draw against Osasuna in Pamplona on the seventeenth day of the Spanish League.

It was Barça who took the lead on the board in the 12th minute. Gavi’s crossed cross, Nico González brought it down and put it out of reach of goalkeeper Sergio Herrera in the hand-to-hand.

The joy of the Blaugranas did not last long. Only two minutes later, the local team leveled the game after a lateral foul from the right, David García appeared, completely alone, and took a spectacular header to overcome Marc-André ter Stegen’s outstretched.

As soon as the second half started, Barcelona took advantage again with some controversy. A ball in the culé area hit the arm of Sergio Busquets after Gavi’s clearance, the referee Juan Martínez Munuera does not see that it is a voluntary action, the play continues, Barça goes on counterattack, center of Ousmane Dembélé at the far post and there Ez Abde splices with a volley to the squad.

Osasuna went looking for a draw and did so in the 87th minute. Ezequiel ‘Chimy’ Ávila shot Ter Stegen for 2-2.

HEADLINE ALIGNMENTS:

OSASUNA: Sergio Herrera, Juan Cruz, Unai García, David García, Nacho Vidal, Moncayola, Torró, Kike Barja, Manu Sánchez Rubén García and Kike García.

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen, Umtiti, Piqué, Araujo, Ez Abde, Busquets, Nico, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Dembélé and Luuk de Jong.