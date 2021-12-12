Yanet García surprises how God brought her into the world, and from inside a rich jacuzzi

Warm and comfortable. This is how you see Yanet Garcia, enjoying the warmth of the Jacuzzi. With the warm water running through each of its curves, this is how Yanet García, the former weather girl from Televisa, who today enjoys great success in OnlyFans, was seen.

Saturday, that’s the name of this fiery image.

On Instagram, like many other celebrities, Yanet García promotes the content of her OnlyFans. And he does it by giving his followers a taste of what they can find there. And beware, for all those who want to see more of its content, they must pay around $ 20 a month, according to the subscription.

On the page of the former weather girl of the Hoy program you can see that she has more than 280 thousand likes on her fiery OnlyFans page. Noelia on her own has 43 thousand likes. While Suzy Cortez enjoys 134 thousand likes on that platform. Of the three, for now, Yanet is the one with the most.

Prior to this sensual publication of the model and actress, the also Mexican joined the pain that now strikes many of her compatriots, after the death of the great actress Carmelita Salinas. “You will always be in my heart”, thus, with these words Yanet García said goodbye to the great “Adventurer”.

