Zephyr Teachout officially retires from the race to be New York attorney general – Telemundo New York (47)

Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout officially retired from the race to be New York attorney general, days after incumbent Letitia James decided to seek reelection.

Teachout announced in a statement Sunday that it would suspend its campaign, calling James “an exceptional leader and a dedicated public servant.”

“I strongly support Attorney General James in her re-election and in her critical struggles to bring justice to the people of New York,” Teachout said.

James announced that she would run for governor at the end of October, but said last week that she would suspend her campaign.

Teachout, a scholar on corruption and antitrust laws, lost the 2018 Democratic primary for attorney general to James. She also ran for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York in 2014, losing to Andrew Cuomo, and won the Democratic nomination for a seat in the Hudson Valley Congress in 2016, but lost to Republican John Faso in the general election.

She had said her priorities as attorney general would include fighting corruption and corporate abuse and defending civil rights.