12-year-old girl earns $ 1.6 million from her NFT collection

Nyla Hayes, a young artist barely 12 years old, she has become a millionaire in a few months selling his works in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the online marketplace for NFT OpenSea.

As Nyla details on her website, she has been drawing since she was four years old. Later, at age nine, she began creating what she calls Long Neckies, drawn portraits of women of various origins who have long, narrow necks.

One of the girl’s main inspirations was dinosaurs, creatures that have fascinated her for as long as she can remember.

“My favorite dinosaur was the Brontosaurus, and at the time I was really into dinosaurs, “Hayes told Business Insider.” So I wanted to add it to my Long Neckies. “

Nyla opines that the long, thick neck of the Brontosaurus represents something powerful and strong, and that is exactly the image that she has of women.

“That is basically what I want to show with my works, how beautiful, strong and powerful women can be. And no matter your culture or origin, all women are beautiful, “said the young artist.

An escalation to success

The story of his success in the digital world began when his uncle told him about NFTs and suggested that he study them, as mainstream art platforms had many barriers to entry.

Nyla started drawing on a smartphone and then switched to an iPad to gain access to a larger canvas. He saved the images as JPEG files and uploaded them to OpenSea.

His first collection, known as Long Neckie, went on sale on March 10 and included 75 pieces.

On July 27, she released her second and most extensive collection, Long Neckie Ladies, which featured 3,333 portraits of women partially generated digitally by developers such as The Andi Rutz Group and the Cosmic Paws team.

This series “sold out in hours“, assures the mother of the minor.

So far, Nyla’s artworks have earned 1,394 ethers, or about $ 5.8 million. Of these, approximately 1.6 million are primary sales belonging to Nyla, before expenses such as payment to developers.

The work of this talented young woman has also been recognized by Time magazine, which chose her as the first artist for her own NFT platform called TimePieces.