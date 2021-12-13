16 and 20-year-old brothers murdered in Coamo

Two brothers by their mother were shot to death last night, Sunday, on San Thomas Street, in Coamo.

The youths were identified as Yavier E. Rodríguez Reyes, 16 years old, and Yantzel A. Alvarado Reyes, of 20.

According to the report of the PoliceBoth victims were found inside a 2009 gray Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle.

The double murder was reported at 8:25 pm in the urban area of ​​Coamo, a municipality where both young men resided. A call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System alerted to gunshots at the scene.

Agent Arnold García, of the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps from Arecibo, took charge of the investigation together with the prosecutor Juan Santos.

La Paz del Señor Funeral Home took over the transfer of the bodies to the Institute of Forensic Sciences in Río Piedras.

With this crime, there are eight violent deaths that occurred during this weekend, according to the Police summary. The other murders were registered in Yabucoa, Sabana Grande, San Lorenzo, Guaynabo and Red Cape.

So far this year there have been 594 murders, 84 more than the 510 reported during the same period in 2020.